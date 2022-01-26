MILTON — With the reallocation of $43,465 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-relief funding, the Milton Police Department will be looking to add a social worker to its ranks.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved the reallocation of the funds from the Salvation Army to the Milton Police Department social worker program.
In June, council approved distributing the funds to the Milton Salvation Army, to assist individuals with rent and mortgage payments. In addition, $18,600 was earmarked for the borough to use for emergency needs, with $6,800 being allocated to SEDA-COG to administer the funds.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-COG, spoke on the reallocation of the funds during Wednesday's meeting. After the initial allocation of the funds, she said it was discovered it would be difficult to meet CDBG guidelines by using the funding for assistance with rent and mortgage payments.
Following the meeting, Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough will be looking to fill a social worker position with the funding.
“The first step in moving forward was tonight,” Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said. “When you are using the CDBG-CV funding, there are regulations that must be followed.”
He said the borough will next be working to make sure all of the regulations are followed, and to craft a job description.
“We have so many struggles with mental health,” Zettlemoyer said, adding that the department has seen a steady increase in mental health calls since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As an example of the type of situations the social worker could address, Zettlemoyer said an individual admitted to the hospital due to mental health issues is released when they are deemed stable by medical professionals. However, he said there could be a lapse in time from the person’s release date to receiving followup services.
Zettlemoyer said the social worker could facilitate connections between the individual and services they need.
Novinger said the borough has been in contact with both Geisinger Health System and Evangelical Community Hospital as part of its initial planning for creating the position.
Zettlemoyer said he’s not aware of any other local police department which has a similar position in its ranks. He said departments in other parts of the state do utilize similar positions.
In looking at the long-term viability of funding the position, Novinger said she has been consulting with the United Way, which has similar grant-funded positions.
Both Zettlemoyer and Novinger said additional information about the position will be released as plans for it are solidified.
Council approved the police department to purchase a 2021 Chevy Tahoe PPV, at a cost of $55,830. At the same time, approval was given to trade in a 2016 Ford Interceptor Utility, for which the borough will be given $16,000.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight said so far in January the department has logged 152 man hours responding to 20 calls for service. The department’s volunteer EMS providers have responded to 45 calls, while the mobile intensive care unit staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital personnel has responded to 203 calls.
Council President Jamie Walker announced that he has formed a committee to evaluate the possible creation of a snow emergency route in the borough.
The committee includes Novinger, Mayor Tom Aber and Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer. The committee will be looking to create recommendations of areas to be given priority for snow removal — based on the need for emergency services to use the streets — in the event of a significant storm.
“I think it’s a safety thing,” Walker said. “I want to be proactive before something happens.”
During his report, Shaffer reminded residents to not throw snow they are clearing from their property into the streets.
“It creates more of a hazard than anything,” he said.
Council member Jeff Robol was absent from the meeting. Joe Moralez and Scott Derr participated remotely.
