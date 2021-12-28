HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program.
Grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization.
The grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. A total of $2.5 million has been set aside for this program, increased from recent years due to continued popularity of the program.
Two categories of grants – construction and planning – are available for historic resources in Pennsylvania that are listed, or eligible for listing, in the National Register of Historic Places. Applicants may apply for only one type of grant.
Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grants are available for rehabilitation, preservation and restoration activities for historic resources that are publicly accessible and under nonprofit or local government ownership. Construction grants are available between $5,000 and $100,000 and require a 50/50 cash match. Prospective applicants for capital projects should attend a PHMC webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. To register, visit https://keystone_construction_grant_webinar_2021.eventbrite.com.
Keystone Historic Preservation Project Grants are available for planning and development initiatives that enhance historic preservation in communities. Project grant applications may include municipal planning initiatives focusing on historic resources or may be used to meet building- or project-specific planning goals. Project grants are available between $5,000 and $25,000 and require a 50/50 cash match. Prospective applicants for the project grants may opt for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, webinar. To register, visit https://keystone_planning_grant_webinar_2021.eventbrite.com.
Recordings of the webinar series will be available on the PHMC’s PA Trails of History YouTube channel.
Applications are due March 1. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process and are contingent on the availability of funds.
PHMC grant applications are to be submitted on the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance system. Visit the PHMC website for eligibility information and grant guidelines.
