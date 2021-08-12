State Police At Montoursville Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Hughesville man was charged after troopers responded to an alleged physical altercation between 3 and 3:50 a.m. Aug. 8 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 33-year-old Hughesville woman.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A daughter allegedly took two diamond-stud earrings from a jewelry box belonging to her mother and sold them.
Troopers are investigating. The alleged incident took place at 6:06 p.m. July 19 along Bitler Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a plate tamper belonging to Stix N Stones Paving and Excavating and valued at $1,895.
The alleged theft occurred between 1 p.m. June 28 and 8 a.m. June 29 along Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Multiple items were reportedly taken from a 1994 Ford belonging to an 18-year-old Trout Run man.
The alleged thefts occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 8 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 along Grampian Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Items stolen included a Kobalt scredriver 20-piece handle magnetic set valued at $45, backpack with Liberty Mutual golf logo valued at $10, miscellaneous tools, screwdriver bits and wire strippers valued at $30, Rawlings wallet with baseball-style stitching valued at $60, drivers license, and $3 cash.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Administrative citations July Clinton County
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 4298, Lock Haven. Feb. 2-March 30 allegedly failed to submit annual reports to the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Lycoming County
• Mulligans Restaurant and Lounge, Montgomery, March 30-July 7 allegedly failed to notify the board within 15 days of change of manager.
• SOL Club, Williamsport, Oct. 8-June 24, failed to adhere to constitution and/or by-laws, failed to charge and collect dues, failed to fulfill charter purposes. June 11-24, failed to maintain records covering the operation of food concession. Oct. 8-June 24, improperly admitted members, failed to conduct business through officers regularly elected, was not operated for the mutual benefit of entire membership, club officers not elected in accordance with Liquor Code, primary interest and activity of licensed organization was sale of alcoholic beverages, failed to maintain records in conformity of Liquor Code, failed to have alcohol service person complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.
College enforcement
Troopers announced that an effort to target underage drinking in and around campuses throughout the region has been launched. Liquor enforcement officers will work with state and local police and will meet with selected campus administrations and campus enforcement authorities in an effort to reduce underage consumption of alcohol and pre-empt alcohol-related problems at colleges and universities.
Age compliance detail
WILLIAMSPORT — Officers announced several supervised age compliance checks in Lycoming and Clinton counties.
One unnamed establishment was found to be in noncompliance.
Establishments found to be in compliance (did not serve underage patrons) included Nittany Minit Mart, Williamsport; New K Bar Inc., Williamsport; Stella A’s Bar and Grill, Lock Haven; Pizza City, Lock Haven; The Riverside Saloon, Lock Haven.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers were investigating allegations of a man shooting at groundhogs when they arrested a 61-year-old Selinsgrove man for DUI.
Bradley Koch was arrested after allegedly being found under the influence. A 2003 Ford F-150 XLT was reportedly involved.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the unemployment card and license of a 38-year-old Middleburg woman after her death, police reported.
The incident was reported at 11 a.m. July 31 along Kratzer Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim made in the name of a 63-year-old Selinsgrove man is being investigated by police.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township woman was arrested for DUI, police reported.
Barbra Fitzgerald, 43, was arrested and a 2001 Chrysler Sebring was involved, according to police.
The arrest was reported at 10:51 p.m. Aug. 6 along Route 61 and Costa Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m. Aug. 7 along North Franklin and East Sunbury streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Jammie Peters, 37, was arrested following the stop of a 2003 Mazda, police reported.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
RIVERSIDE — A Glendale, Ariz., man sustained an unspecified injury after he crashed a motorcycle at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 8 along Kipps Run Road, Riverside, Northumberland County.
Paul D. Sorensen, 64, was traveling north on a 2000 Confederate Motor Works Confederado when it failed to take a left curve, overturned, slid and struck a guide rail, police reported. Sorensen was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, according to police.
Troopers said Sorensen will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Burglary
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported burglary between 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8:48 a.m. Aug. 7 along Route 225 and Hooflander Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Damage was reported to a door and $25 in quarters was taken from a 76-year-old Herndon woman, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
