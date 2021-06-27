State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — A 25-year-old Northumberland woman was allegedly found to be driving under the influence after her vehicle was stopped for an expired registration.
Troopers said a 2007 Honda Fit driven by Jocelyn Parker was stopped at 1:31 a.m. June 24 along Eight and West Penn streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:42 a.m. June 22 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Julie A. Andersen, 55, of Wrightsville, pulled from a private drive into the path of a northbound 2021 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Dean L. Bohartz, 56, of Winfield, police noted. The Subaru struck the Toyota. Both drivers and a passenger in the Yaris were belted.
Two-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — One minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 12:27 p.m. June 23 along North Susquehanna Trail at Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Sarah K. Sorage, 23, of Montoursville, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn and entered the path of a northbound 2011 BMW 135I driven by Timothy I. McCarthy, 73, of Reston, Va., police reported. Both drivers were belted. McCarthy was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Sorage will be issued a warning for vehicle turning left, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman was cited after she allegedly confronted a Selinsgrove man and struck him in the face.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:28 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Alexis Hummel, 24, was cited.
Trespass
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the discovery of a person staying in a cabin under construction.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:02 p.m. June 20 along Beaver Ridge Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County. A suspicious person had been reported in the area, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI/drug possession
KULPMONT — A 28-year-old Kulpmont man was arrested for DUI, possession and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at 6:20 p.m. May 28 in the 900 block of Spruce Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Joseph Staskiel was stopped while traveling in a 2006 Jeep, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
