WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the Hot Stove Banquet, to be held in January, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Last January’s event raised over $6,700 for the West End Christian Community Center of Williamsport. Featured guests included ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian, Philadelphia Phillies legend Greg Luzinski and 1992 World Series MVP Pat Borders.
