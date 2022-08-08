LEWISBURG — The idea of an online forum for Black botanists grew from a modest start two years ago.
Dr. Tanisha M. Williams, a Bucknell University professor of botany, said the online Black Botanists Week (#BlackBotanistsWeek2022) — held the week of Aug. 5 —started with a handful of Twitter followers. It now has in excess of 200,000 followers on more than one platform and has received national media attention.
The inspiration for Black Botanists Week was a social media campaign started after a racially tinged incident two years ago in Central Park, New York City. That campaign sought to affirm the efforts of Black birders in defiance of stereotypes which sought otherwise.
Williams noted goal of Black Botanists Week has remained the same since its founding. That is, to promote, encourage and create a safe place for Black people who love plants.
Each day of the week has a new theme associated with the hashtag.
Early week activity included an online role call of Black gardeners and plant enthusiasts. There was also time devoted to indoor plants.
“My love for plants started at home with my great-grandmother, Grace Alice Hawkins,” Williams added. “(Hawkins) was what we call now a houseplant enthusiast and herbalist. We had many plants all over my childhood home, but the plants I remember most are her amazing collection of African violets.
“My great aunt, Alvena Wright, was also an avid gardener,” Williams said. “(Wright) was known in Johnstown as ‘The Flower Lady of Menoher Blvd’ and received awards and recognition for her garden.”
Williams is optimistic that Black Botanists Week still had room for growth.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are keeping this year’s events online,” Williams explained. “Our hope, when things are safe, is to get people outside enjoying plants together. Whether that is a guided hike or botanical showcase, we hope to get offline and see what Black botanists are doing in the field.”
Williams is also the David Burpee Postdoc Fellow in Botany at Bucknell University. She is currently using population genomics to understand how biogeographic barriers impact plant populations in the Top End of Australia.
Similar methods are being used to update the conservation status of threatened plants across Pennsylvania. Williams also studies how plants respond to climate change.
