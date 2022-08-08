Tanisha Williams

 Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — The idea of an online forum for Black botanists grew from a modest start two years ago.

Dr. Tanisha M. Williams, a Bucknell University professor of botany, said the online Black Botanists Week (#BlackBotanistsWeek2022) — held the week of Aug. 5 —started with a handful of Twitter followers. It now has in excess of 200,000 followers on more than one platform and has received national media attention.

