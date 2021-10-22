DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is cautioning visitors to the Hess Recreation Area that a spill of home heating oil is affecting Mahoning Creek throughout the park, as well as locations both upstream and downstream.
Oily sheens are visible at many locations, particularly in eddies and other slack water areas, and strong odors of fuel have been reported. MARC is cautioning park visitors and anglers to avoid Mahoning Creek at this time.
MARC believes the spill occurred along the Mauses Creek watershed, upstream of the park. The spill may have occurred last Thursday, but details are unclear at this time.
Notifications have been made to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and other organizations. The Columbia/Montour 911 center is aware of the incident.
MARC is thanking the East End Fire Company, Mahoning Township Police, and other organizations that have responded to this incident.
Additional details will be provided by MARC as they become available.
