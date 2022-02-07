HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) will be holding a virtual concealed carry seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
“With the unpredictability of winter weather, and constituents still having concerns about meeting in large gatherings due to COVID-19, we decided to bring the seminar to them by conducting it virtually,” Schlegel-Culver said.
The seminar will include a presentation by Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, and a question-and-answer session with Northumberland County Sheriff Robert Wolfe and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will follow.
“The Second Amendment is one that is extremely important to our freedom, and everyone who owns or plans to own a firearm needs to be well-versed in what you can and cannot do as a registered gun owner,” Schlegel-Culver said. “This seminar allows gun owners to learn exactly what their rights are under Pennsylvania law and ask our panel of experts any questions they may have about them.”
Anyone interested in joining the seminar must register in advance by visiting www.RepCulver.com, and clicking on the “events” tab.
