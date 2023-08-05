MILTON — Life, and all its attendant quirks, conflicts, trials and idiosyncrasies, is the perfect fodder for fiction, though it is decidedly rare for a person to actually sit down with their memories and put pen to paper, or fingertips to keyboard.
“I was never really a writer,” said Mike Heller, a lifelong Milton resident. “I never thought I could write 56,000 words.”
However, Heller experienced something more than 40 years ago that he’s never been able to shake from his mind. With encouragement from his mother, he decided to revisit a pivotal time from his youth.
“I started and then put it away for a while, but then last fall, I pretty much wrote every day, anywhere from just a couple hours to maybe six or seven or eight hours a day,” said Heller. “I wrote for five or six months steady, just continuous writing.”
What Heller ended up with was his debut novel, "The Miami Experience," a work of fiction inspired by a trip that he and three of his friends took from to Miami, to visit his sister.
“It’s not a road trip story. It sounds like it, but that’s not what it’s about,” said Heller. “It’s about racism, why things have happened that haven’t changed.”
The book hinges not only on Heller’s personal experience in Miami, but on the events that rocked the city in the spring of 1980 when an all-white male jury acquitted a group of white police officers who had beaten Arthur McDuffie — a black Marine and insurance salesman — to death following a traffic stop. The acquittal provoked a series of riots across Miami that lasted three days, and resulted in 18 deaths and more than $100 million in property damage.
In the book, Heller’s narrator grapples with the unrest erupting across Miami and, later, attempts to reflect on what the experience means, not just for him, but for an entire country.
At one point in the novel, a character muses: “You have experiences that you don’t even know you had. Sometimes you can’t remember the ones you want to but the thing about experiences, they don’t forget even though you do, and though the experience is gone and possibly not even a memory, you have to live with it, whether you know it or not it’s imprinted on the rest of your life, good or bad it’s a part of you.”
In some ways, this is the central conceit of "The Miami Experience," both the one that Heller lived in his youth and the fictionalized recollection that constitutes the book.
“In the book, I go from 1980 to today, sitting at a bar and just telling the story. The narrator goes from 17 years old to 50 some years old,” said Heller.
Heller, both as writer and as narrator, still thinks about the significance of that spring and what it all means. He’s left with questions about why America hasn’t been able to reckon with racism, and whether or not society has in fact retreated away from hard truths.
Even if the book does not offer clear cut answers, what it does do is embrace the discomfort of experience, both how it feels when it happens and, years later, when it is somehow still happening.
For his next project, Heller has turned his attention toward a different question.
“When does somebody become a man? That’s basically the gist of it,” said Heller, noting that his new book focuses on a group of kids coming of age. “It’s complete fiction, not based on anything. My goal is for it to be longer than this one.”
"The Miami" Experience can be purchased online through BookBaby or Amazon.
