MILTON — A fire department which has developed a strong volunteer base will be out in force Saturday, presenting a program designed to help keep the community safe.
The Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting a Fire Prevention Day from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Benjamin Williams, a volunteer with the department who is organizing the event, said approximately 20 department members will be on hand for the festivities.
“Our job is to put out fires,” Williams said. “It makes it a lot easier to deal with if (the fire is) small or it doesn’t exist.”
Saturday is designed for residents of all ages to meet firefighters in a safe environment.
“There will be a lot of activities for kids and adults to enjoy,” Williams said. “There will be an opportunity for visitors to get to feel what it’s like to operate a fire hose, off of our brush truck. Susquehanna Fire Equipment will also be present with their fire extinguisher simulator.”
Several live demonstrations will be presented throughout the afternoon.
“We’re going to do a grease fire demo, show folks how to deal with a grease fire in their home, what not to do,” Williams said. “We will do a rural water supply demonstration with our engine and tanker, where we will do our best to keep a constant stream of water flowing.”
He noted that demonstration is designed to show the importance of keeping water flowing at a steady rate when battling a fire.
“Our day will be finished with a vehicle rescue,” Williams said. “We will be cutting up (a car) using heavy rescue tools, to exhibit different ways that we can extract a person from a car, if they were to crash and heavily damage their vehicle.”
According to Williams, the department responds to a number of vehicle crashes, particularly along Interstate 80 and Broadway Road.
“We get a lot of use out of our rescue truck and our guys train a lot to know how to deal with all the different situations we encounter,” he said.
The department’s fleet of fire apparatus will be on display.
“A lot of people haven’t seen our updated fleet,” Williams said. “Just five years ago, we were still responding to calls with several trucks that were made in the 1960s, and we have come a long way since then to improve our equipment, tools and trucks.”
Department President Jason Swallow said the event is also being held in an effort to recruit new volunteers to join the fire service.
“We always need volunteers to help with fundraising, the administrative side of things,” he said.
Swallow said the department has a base of 30 active volunteers.
“We have a strong, solid membership, a lot of dedicated men and women,” he said. “A lot of it is the family atmosphere of the department.”
In addition to the fire prevention activities, The Pork Dude will be on hand Saturday, with food available for purchase.
Swallow said the department has hosted smaller-scale fire prevention programs at its department. However, no prevention activities were able to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last time the department held something big for the public was decades ago, back in the ‘90s,” Williams said. “Almost none of our current members were around back then, so this is an entirely new thing to us.”
Both he and Swallow offered thanks to Christ Wesleyan Church for opening its property to host the event.
“We have limited space (at the fire station), as far as parking,” Swallow said. “Christ Wesleyan is a big location... We’re extremely appreciative.”
“They’re very generous to let us have our event th ere,” Williams added.
He hopes a fire prevention event like the one to be held Saturday will become an annual event.
“If our first time holding a show like this is a success, we want to make it an annual t hing, and hopefully have it expand into something that everybody can look forward to each year,” Williams said.
For anyone unable to attend Saturday’s event, the department will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the station on Elementary School Road.
