WHITE DEER — Motorists are advised that a portion of White Deer Pike near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Contractor HRI Inc. will be working on a bridge along Interstate 80, which spans White Deer Pike.
A detour using Dyer Road, New Columbia Road and Old Route 15 will be in place.
HRI Inc., is the primary contractor for this $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.