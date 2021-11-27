MILTON — As 40 wooden snowmen were placed throughout the Milton business district this week, the spirit of the season started to come alive as preparations moved forward for an annual holiday celebration.
Brenda Reeder, co-chair of the Milton WinterFest Committee, said preparations for this year's celebration are coming along well.
The festivities will begin Friday, Dec. 3, as volunteers from the Milton Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus throughout the community.
Along the way, the volunteers will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped, toys for the Milton Salvation Army from community members. The drive across Milton will start at 5 p.m. and climax with Milton's tree lighting ceremony at 7 in Lincoln Park.
Reeder said Frank and Sandy Muscarella donated the tree which will be lit. In addition, Sandy hand painted Christmas balls which children who attend the ceremony will be given to place on the tree.
The balls, Reeder said, contain the words "thank you," as a way to thank front-line workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
Elaine Pfeil, coordinator for the Downtown Milton Merchants Association, said many businesses will remain open Dec. 3, in conjunction with the tree lighting.
A Santa House, located next to the Coup Agency on Broadway, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
In preparation for a weekend filled with holiday-related activities, Reeder said the WinterFest Committee this year purchased 10 new snowflake lights.
Those lights were placed this week by Milton Department of Public Works employees on lampposts throughout the borough.
Reeder said the lights cost $400 each. This marked the third-consecutive year in which the committee purchased 10 new lights for the community.
Lights previously used for years were sold in order to help offset the cost of the purchases.
In addition, Reeder said the committee conducted some fundraising activities to help with the purchases.
"We haven't had any fundraising the last two years because of COVID," she said. "We raised a lot of money through bingo a couple of years ago... Hopefully next year we are going to have another fundraising event."
In addition to the new lights being placed, volunteers fanned out across the community over the past week attaching 40 wooden snowmen to various posts in the business district.
"Two years ago, we had 20 snowmen that were made and put up," Reeder said.
She offered thanks to Gerry and the late Bill Walters for making those snowmen.
"Last winter, we decided we wanted to do more," Reeder said.
Randy Kopelcheck cut out the design of 20 new snowmen, while Reeder painted them.
A slate of Saturday, Dec. 4, activities kick off with a drive-through breakfast with St. Nicholas, to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Center on Cemetery Road.
"We have Dunkin Donuts and milk," Reeder said, of the food which will be served. "It's not like our traditional pancake breakfast."
In a drive-through format, she said pancakes would've been difficult to serve.
"The kids will receive a bag at the first station," she said, while describing the format for the breakfast. "They will be able to fill their bag with little things like candy, coloring pages and crayons. We have hand-made hats."
A drawing for prizes, including sleds and toys, will also be held. Music will be provide by the St. Joseph choir and St. Nicholas will be handing out candy canes to children who attend.
Santa's Sleigh Run is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, along Bound Avenue. Registration begins at 1.
The run will feature the following categories: Elementary school; middle school; high school; adults; and families.
The run is open to teams of three to five people, with one team member required to ride in a sleigh, dressed as a holiday character. The other team member will push the sleigh along Bound Avenue.
Participating teams can make sleighs can from cardboard, wood or plastic, but sleighs cannot be motorized. Prizes will be awarded.
Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Milton Salvation Army food bank.
For more information on the sleigh run, contact Seth Reitz at 570-742-7175 or sreitz@ptd.net.
A Find the Snowman Contest is being held Dec. 6-21 in the borough. A snowman will be placed in the window of a different downtown business each day. Individuals will be encouraged to take a selfie with the snowman and post it to the Winterfest Committee Facebook page.
A home-decorating contest will be held for homes located within the Borough of Milton. Entries can be made through the Winterfest Committee Facebook page. Judging will take place Dec. 19.
Letters to Santa from children can be placed in a mailbox located at Sampsell Insurance on Bound Avenue.
Reeder said the committee meets monthly to plan each year's WinterFest activities.
She said the festival has continued to be enhanced since it was first held several years ago, as a way to revive celebrations which were held in Milton year's prior.
"We wanted small-town events that families could come to, that we could involve the businesses downtown, that we could make that first week of December a family kind of thing," Reeder said. "Families can come and enjoy all of the events."
She expressed thanks to everyone supporting WinterFest.
"We've had a lot of local businesses donate things for the events," Reeder said. "We are so thankful for that. People have been very generous and we love that."
For more information on Milton's Winterfest, visit www.facebook.com/Winterfestcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.