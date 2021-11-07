TURBOTVILLE — Work continues at a brisk pace on the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school and renovate the high school athletic stadium.
According to the most recent update posted on the district website, contractors recently completed base paving for the running surface at the football stadium and in the parking lot.
Installation of the roof decking for the elementary building was recently completed, with masonry work taking place in the area of the gym and bathrooms.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in fourth grade have since been educated at the middle school, along with grades five through eight.
Separate parts of the Watsontown building are now being leased by both the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and the Luzerne County Community College.
