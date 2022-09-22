LEWISBURG — A Texas man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse recently entered a guilty plea in Union County Court.
District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said 30-year-old Tracy Rollins, of Dallas, entered the guilty plea to one count of criminal homicide and 20 counts of abusing a corpse.
A long-distance truck driver at the time, Rollins was accused in connection with the early February 2021 shooting death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va. Landrith, a former beauty pageant contestant and model, reportedly had ties to several states, including Virginia, Utah, South Dakota, Arizona, New York and Georgia.
Johnson said Rollins shot and killed the woman in his 18-wheeler, then shot the woman 20 times after she was dead. Rollins then dumped her body near the Mile Run exit off Interstate 80 east.
Rollins was taken into custody in Connecticut after an investigation which tracked video, Rollins' cell phone records, and receipts from purchases at truck stops.
Johnson said Rollins is facing a maximum prison sentence of 80 years. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
