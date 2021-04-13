SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Reading Area Community College President Susan D. Looney signed a transfer agreement that will offer guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for RACC graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.
RACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits: Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree; eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their RACC grade point average at the time of application; and eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
“A college education continues to be a sound investment for any individual who is preparing for a prosperous future,” Green said. “We look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for RACC graduates who come to Susquehanna to complete their bachelor’s degree in preparation for an even brighter future."
This is the second articulation agreement Susquehanna has joined in the past year. In September, Susquehanna signed an articulation agreement with Harrisburg Area Community College that offers guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.
