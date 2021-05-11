SUMMIT STATION — The Blue Ridge Rifles Muzzleloader Club will hold its 44th Memorial Day Weekend shoot at its 22-acre range, located off Route 183, south of Summit Station.
Gates open at noon Thursday, May 27, for early arrivals to setup both pre-1840 primitive and modern camps. Shooting events will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29-30.
In addition to the competitive target shooting for traditional muzzleloaders with flintlock and percussion ignitions loaded with blackpowder and shooting patched roundballs, informal matches will be held Saturday evening. All formal shooting events award prizes to the top three competitors and are open to campers and day visitors and will be presented 6 p.m. Sunday.
Through a grant from the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association there is no charge for competitors 16 and younger to participate in any event, including the Juniors Match. That is also true for juniors participating in the archery woods walk and knife and hawk.
D.G. Yuengling and Sons Brewery, Pottsville, is continuing its sponsorship of the Yuengling 50-Yard Challenge. Other paper targets are shot at 25 yards for rifles and smoothbores, 15 yards for pistol and there is also a primitive range with novelty targets at varying distances.
Separate from the firing line is a primitive archery woods walk and a knife and tomahawk area. There are also non-shooting events and contests and primitive games for children.
For information on Blue Ridge Rifles Muzzleloader Club email brrifles@gmail.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
