EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Bucknell University reported 40 more positive tests for on-campus COVID-19 in its most recent reporting week than during the previous week.
However, the rate of increase for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 20 was less than the rate of increase reported the week before. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard also reported 54% of available isolation housing was in use, a percentage also off a recent high.
As posted Monday, the university reported 154 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
In-person classes resumed Monday not only at the discretion of faculty and students, but also with the provision that conditions do not take a step backwards. Research and project work would continue in labs and classrooms with a maximum of three students gathered in a location if occupancy limits allow. Double masks were recommended.
A Friday message to students issued by President John Bravman maintained many previously announced operational guidelines. They included permission to leave a student residence only for grocery pickup. Off-campus dining in restaurants, bars and other establishments was still not permitted but food may be delivered to campus.
Meantime, figures reported at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg confirmed 46 active inmate cases and 24 staff members with active COVID-19 cases. One inmate and no staff members were among confirmed active cases at Allenwood Low and two staff members were reported among active cases at USP Allenwood. The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) COVID-19 dashboard showed no activity at Allenwood Medium.
Figures issued by Asbury Communities reported 190 residents or people who work at RiverWoods Senior Living Community have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday figures reported no active resident or associate cases of COVID-19 at RiverWoods. But 30 residents and two associates had potential exposure or pending tests and were on quarantine. To date, 15 resident and one associate death have been associated with COVID-19.
Recent figures by Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries reported two active COVID-19 cases in personal care at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. Guardian Healthcare reported no new confirmed cases or residents with respiratory symptoms at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.