MILTON — The Standard-Journal has been awarded a $7,000 grant to cover the staff and and related expenses to compile a series of stories on issues facing rural volunteer fire departments in Central Pennsylvania.

The grant was awarded by the Grist and the Center for Rural Strategies. The stories — the first of which appears in today’s edition — will run at least two times per month through November.

