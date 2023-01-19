Speaker to address archaeology and Maya identity revitalization

Adolfo Iván Batún-Alpuche

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome Adolfo Iván Batún-Alpuche, Ph.D., to discuss his work in the field of community archaeology with a talk, entitled, “Yucatec Maya Identity Revitalization Through Three-Tier Collaborative Research.” The talk is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Trogner Presentation Room, in the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Batún-Alpuche is licensed in archaeology by Universidad Autónoma of Yucatán. He earned his masters and doctoral degrees in Anthropology from the University of Florida. Currently, he is a professor at Universidad de Oriente in Valladolid, Yucatán, working on community archaeology projects in eastern Yucatán and Cozumel Island. Batún-Alpuche focuses on building collaborative partnerships between archaeologists and the people who live near, and within, places where archaeological research is conducted. Drawing from ongoing community-engaged archaeology in Tahcabo, Yucatán, Batún-Alpuche will discuss the ways that cultural heritage projects can empower local communities and create meaningful connections to the deep histories of where they live.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.