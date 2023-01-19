Speaker to address archaeology and Maya identity revitalization

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome Adolfo Iván Batún-Alpuche, Ph.D., to discuss his work in the field of community archaeology with a talk, entitled, “Yucatec Maya Identity Revitalization Through Three-Tier Collaborative Research.” The talk is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Trogner Presentation Room, in the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Batún-Alpuche is licensed in archaeology by Universidad Autónoma of Yucatán. He earned his masters and doctoral degrees in Anthropology from the University of Florida. Currently, he is a professor at Universidad de Oriente in Valladolid, Yucatán, working on community archaeology projects in eastern Yucatán and Cozumel Island. Batún-Alpuche focuses on building collaborative partnerships between archaeologists and the people who live near, and within, places where archaeological research is conducted. Drawing from ongoing community-engaged archaeology in Tahcabo, Yucatán, Batún-Alpuche will discuss the ways that cultural heritage projects can empower local communities and create meaningful connections to the deep histories of where they live.
Batún-Alpuche serves as co-director for the Proyecto Arqueológico Collaborative del Oriente de Yucatán (PACOY) in Tahcabo. This small town in eastern Yucatán has a long history that includes Maya temples, a 16th century Spanish mission, and is home to a vibrant and diverse community today.
With funding from the Archaeological Institute of America, PACOY and the citizens of Tahcabo established a community museum and heritage trail that winds through the streets and past locales deemed historically important by the people of Tahcabo. PACOY is a project supported by InHerit, a nonprofit educational organization that celebrates indigenous heritage through progressive collaborations that educate, conserve, and advocate for native languages, traditions, and rights to the past.
With support from the Provost’s Office, Lycoming College is hosting the Latin American Identity(ies) Symposium during the spring. This interdisciplinary, semester-long symposium will feature three guest speakers that will present snapshots of the transformative power of historically marginalized voices in allowing people in the territories to seek changes through new narratives and positioning inclusion as the guiding principle of social, political, cultural and economic changes.
