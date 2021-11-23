Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Complaint, 12:32 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:15 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 1:31 a.m., West Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 3:08 a.m., Turtle Creek Road; non-injury accident, 4:36 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; welfare check, 9:34 a.m., North Front Street; parking complaint, 10:06 a.m., Market Street; property issue, 10:24 a.m., Smoketown and Valley View roads; utility problem, noon, Hawthorne Drive; phone call request, 12:02 p.m., North Eighth Street; traffic arrest, 1:26 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 6 p.m., St. Mary and North Fifth streets; dispute, 9:08 p.m., North Third Street; suspicious vehicle, 9:45 p.m., Fairground Road.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:24 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; traffic arrest, 7:59 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; found porperty, 8:40 a.m., South Sixth Street; public service, 10:57 a.m., North 15th Street; welfare check, 12:07 p.m., North Front Street; traffic stop, 1:08 p.m., North Fifth and St. Mary streets; injury accident, 2:16 p.m., Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 5:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; traffic arrest, 5:15 p.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; traffic warning, 5:32 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 5:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 9:36 p.m., Mooore Avenue at Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 9:39 p.m., North Derr Drive at Market Street; assist police agency, 10:37 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
• Friday: Suspicious circumstance, 1:24 a.m., South Water Street; found property, 2:52 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 7:57 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:35 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic warning, 11:19 a.m., Westbranch Highway south; non-injury accident, 12:17 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic warning, 5 p.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; suicide attempt/threat, 7:38 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; warrant service, 9:03 p.m., West Market Street; neighbor dispute, 9:03 p.m., St. John Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a trespass incident and arrested a Northumberland woman and a Selinsgrove man.
The incident was reported at 9:!5 a.m. Aug. 29 along Church Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. David Kitchens, 26, allegedly fled the scene but was apprehended and noted to have an outstanding warrant. He was charged with possession of drug paraphenalia and resisting arrest. Janelle Beaver, 31, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
2-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 19 along South Susquehanna Trail, north of Old Trail Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Calvin P. Goss, 87, of Paxtonville, was exiting a parking lot in a 1992 Ford F-150 XLT when it entered the right lane, southbound, then changed to the left lane without clearance and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Cameron T. Smith, 21, of York, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Goss will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Police reported a minor collision between two vehicles at 3:34 p.m. Nov. 20 in the parking lot of Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2006 Buick Lacrosse was backing from a handicap stall when it struck a 2019 Ford F-150 XlT, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:12 a.m. Nov. 19 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
According to troopers, a 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by Donald E. Paul, 35, of Shamokin, was traveling east when it crossed the double-yellow line in a right curve and struck a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by April M. Hummel, 41, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
Paul will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a hit-and-run crash at 11:04 a.m. Nov. 18 along North Susquehanna Trail at Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Alexandra N. Clough, 19, of Annapolis, Md., then fled. The suspect vehicle is described as a green SUV with an older white woman driving.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle parked at the Ulta Beauty in Monroe Township was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police reported.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the lot at 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. The suspect vehicle struck a 2018 Honda Odyssey.
Vehicle vs. deer
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck a deer at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 20 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Cadillac CTS driven by Kevin L. Walker, 51, of Reedsville, struck the deer. Walker was belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a deer ran into the side of a vehicle at 5:09 a.m. Nov. 19 along Route 522, east of Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
A northbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sandra K. Troxell, 52, of Beavertown, was struck by a deer attempting to cross the roadway, police noted.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN DAM — Someone used a knife to cut two tires on a 2003 Cadillac Escalade belonging to a 46-year-old Shamokin man.
Troopers said the incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 25 while the vehicle was parked at the man’s place of employment, McDonald’s, 2584 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $650.
Criminal mischief
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly keyed the driver’s side of a 2005 Subaru Forester belonging to a 63-year-old Middleburg woman.
The alleged incident was reported between 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9:40 a.m. Nov. 16 along Red Bank Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into a woodshop and took furniture and tools.
The alleged incident was reported between 9 a.m. Sept. 1 and 8:21 p.m. Oct. 31 along Old Route 522, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Theft from vehicle
FREEBURG — Someone allegedly entered a 2004 GMC and opened a glove box, but nothing was reported missing.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9:18 p.m. Nov. 20 along East Front Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 9 along East Third Street at Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Gage A. Murphy, 18, of Perkasie, was traveling west when it entered the passing lane and sideswiped a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by William J. Vanik, 60, of Montoursville, and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Amber E. Wilson, 19, of Williamsport. Each of the drivers were belted.
Murphy will be cited with various traffic violations, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A New York man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, causing disabling damage to the vehicle, police reported.
The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 118, west of Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County. A 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Paul S. Bondy, 47, of Albany, N.Y., was traveling west when it struck the deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Bondy was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Nicholson woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 7:26 a.m. Nov. 21 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Mary C. Starzer, 37, was traveling north in a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek when a deer entered the roadway. The Crosstrek struck the deer.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 28-year-old Williamsport woman by the throat.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 14 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Domestic
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic incident in a moving vehicle at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 9 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Dallas man was arrested for allegedly entering an unoccupied residence after being told not to.
The incident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Nov. 14 along Bank Farm Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 73-year-old Hughesville man.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly spray painted images on the bathroom wall at an establishment along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. Nov. 13.
Criminal mischief
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the mailbox of a 74-year-old Benton man.
The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9:29 a.m. Nov. 14 along Keller Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said damages were estimated at $80 to the mailbox and post.
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up and found a Philadelphia man and Bloomsburg woman engaged in a verbal argument.
Isaiah Blanskon, 20, allegedly smashed a hotel window wiht a small sledgehammer, then smashed the windshield of the woman, age 18.
Damage to the window at the hotel was estimated at $1,000. The incident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 9 at Red Roof Inn, Valley Township, Montour County.
