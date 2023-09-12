BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University (CU) and Google are coming together to support a new public-private partnership to enable Commonwealth University students to earn industry-recognized certificates during their regular undergraduate programs to support their career readiness and help meet the workforce's evolving needs. The partnership provides skills training in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing/e-commerce, business intelligence, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design, with no experience required.

Commonwealth University's offering is part of a larger partnership between Google and Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) that will reach thousands of students and workers across Pennsylvania, with training for some of the state's most in-demand jobs, including those within the communities near the Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield and Clearfield locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.