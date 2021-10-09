This week, we’re driving the 2022 Subaru Ascent, delivered in mid-level Onyx trim. This new Onyx is the only upgrade to Subaru’s popular three-row SUV for ‘22, and features an enhanced exterior that goes “one up” over last year’s Premium model and sits in the middle of the five Ascents available.
Pricing starts with the entry Ascent at $32,995, followed by Premium at $34,795, our Onyx tester at $37,995, Limited at $39,595 and top shelf Touring at $45,445. My recommendation is start with the Premium and then move up if needed.
Notable is this Onyx is the very first three-row, 7-passenger Subaru Ascent I’ve tested, and it’s been available since introduction in 2018. The Ascent was originally introduced as a concept vehicle in 2017 at the New York Auto Show, with production beginning in late 2017 at Subaru’s Lafayette, Ind., production facility.
The Onyx specifics include black exterior additions along with large 20-inch Falken Ziex tires mounted on glossy black alloy wheels. Onyx also features as standard a heated steering wheel, power rear liftgate, push-button start, and rear emergency braking.
Similar to all Subaru vehicles except the sports car and rear drive BRZ, all Ascents arrive with proven all-wheel drive mechanicals, something Subaru is noted for. Under the hood sits an impressive all-aluminum 260-horse, 277-torque turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine that motivates this large Subaru quite well. It is also able to tow up to 5,000 pounds, a surprising number for a 4-cylinder powered midsize SUV. Assisting is delivering the power to the wheels is a CVT automatic transmission, the only part of the equation I’m not fond of. However, on the plus side is low end pep and there are even paddle shifters for those who want more control over the gearless transmission. Acceleration is also notable, with zero to 60 mph arriving in just 6.9 seconds. Estimated quarter-mile time is 15.5 seconds at 90 mph, which is what some of the muscle cars from the 1960s were capable of.
The ride is very good, albeit still a bit noisy and a trait Subaru vehicles have been noted for over the years. However, the “noise” is not harsh and not something to harp on when considering a Subaru purchase as many 4-cylinder competitors are likewise a bit on the noisy side. Underneath sits a strut front and double wishbone rear suspension coupled with vented four wheel ABS disc brakes.
As for the cabin, I assure you will be impressed with and then some. There’s excellent room for passengers and if you need 80-plus feet of cargo space, it’s available with all seats down. So be it a trip to the lake or seashore with the family or a visit to the home center for some 2x4x8s, the Ascent will provide exactly what you need. Further, even the third-row bench seat is impressive, with room for smaller adults, kids and the pet dog. Usually when a midsize SUV tries to add that third row, it’s got seating that will usually crush the knees of adults, but this Subaru is better than most. Granted, it’s still tight for a large adult, but not like some of the competition. Additionally, if you need to put 8-passengers into your Ascent, the lower priced models come with a standard split bench seat in the second row, while the Onyx comes with second row Captain Chairs.
Fuel mileage is decent with 21-city and 27-highway the expected EPA estimates, although one less for the heavier Onyx and above models. Considering the 4-cylinder boxer has to work a bit more to pull the overall weight, it’s still an acceptable MPG number.
I did like the infotainment system, as Subaru makes it easier for the baby boomer crowd to operate thanks to knob for volume and channel changes. Some might consider this a negative because there may not be as many individual modern-day touch settings, but it still delivers the necessities like Android and Apple compatibility, large easy to see touch icons, and touch for channel changes if desired. So, it’s a dual-purpose system made for both the young and elder owners.
As for safety, features include blind spot and lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, forward-collision warning, smart cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist. There’s much more your Subaru dealer is waiting to explain.
The only option available on the Onyx is a package that adds navigation, a nice panoramic sunroof and a retractable cargo cover for $2,200 more. Featured is a voice activated TomTom navigation system, 8.0-inch multimedia setup, and Bluetooth with audio streaming. Personally, I’d pass on this one as the Onyx is nicely appointed with amenities to begin with. This option pushed the final retail to $41,320 with $1,125 delivery included. Considering the cost of other fully loaded midsize SUVs, this is one of the better buys out there today.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 113.8-inches, 4,600 lb. curb weight, 8.7-inch ground clearance, 19.9 to 82.5 cu ft. of cargo space, 19.3-gallon fuel tank and a 5,000-lb. tow capacity.
In summary, the 2022 Subaru Ascent is a fine, larger midsize SUV with three rows of seating. I’d like to see them enhance and bring over one of their 6-cylinder engine designs that powered Outbacks and Tribecas not that long ago.
