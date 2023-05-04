LEWISBURG — Civics, civility and collaboration were celebrated Wednesday afternoon in the Union County Courthouse as officials, students and community members gathered to mark the rule of law.

According to the American Bar Association, Law Day is held in early May throughout the nation, to celebrate the rule of law. It was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to mark the nation’s rule of law, and it was codified by Congress in 1961.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.