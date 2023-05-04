LEWISBURG — Civics, civility and collaboration were celebrated Wednesday afternoon in the Union County Courthouse as officials, students and community members gathered to mark the rule of law.
According to the American Bar Association, Law Day is held in early May throughout the nation, to celebrate the rule of law. It was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to mark the nation’s rule of law, and it was codified by Congress in 1961.
Each year, the American Bar Association designates a Law Day theme. This year’s theme was “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration,” by “rebuilding trust in our institutions, respect for one another, and our willingness to collaborate to address the challenges that face our nation.”
President Judge Lori Hackenberg focused her remarks on civics, civility and collaboration saying,”Boy do we need that now in our society.
“Civility is an easy thing to say but is much more difficult to apply,” she said. “People come to our courtrooms in Snyder and Union counties and need civility in dealing with the hard situations they face.”
Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe spoke on behalf of the local bar association about this year’s theme.
“Civics shape our government and democratic society, civility offers both sides in any situation and adds an avenue of healthy debate, and collaboration emphasizes working together to achieve our common goals, a true picture of democracy,” he said.
Senior Judge Michael Sholley — who retired in January — was in attendance. He noted that he read essays prepared for the occasion by high school students in both Union and Snyder counties.
“I was impressed with the thoughts that went into these papers,” said Sholley, as he congratulated both Law Day essay and art category winners.
A special resolution from the Union/Snyder Bar Association was presented to Sholley by his daughter, Attorney Alexandra Sholley. The resolution marked his many years of service to both counties.
“This has probably got to be the most emotional I have ever been in our courthouse,” Judge Sholley said. “I built a career on being a tough guy, however my wife just said to me this week, ‘I’m a delicate flower.’ No one gets to this position on their own as hundreds of people are responsible for me being here.
“My kids have put up with a lot for me to get here; as much as I’ve been there for them, they have been here for me,” he continued. “I’ve been trying to make lives better; that has been the hallmark of my career. My wife has been my rock for standing behind me. I also want to thank my staff and court administrators, without them this system would break down.”
Following Sholley’s remarks, Attorney Mary Beth Clark and Rowe handed out awards to students for their essays and artwork, which focused on the theme.
The winners for the essay contest were:
• Union County: 1. Katelyn Chen, Lewisburg Area High School; 2. Erin DeSantis, Lewisburg Area High School; 3. Keyen Faust, Lewisburg Area High School.
• Snyder County: 1. Kelsey Persons, Selinsgrove Area High School; 2. Kiley Ranck, SUN Area Technical Institute; 3. Quinn Stanford, Selinsgrove Area High School.
Those winning in the art category were:
• Union County: 1. Christina Zheng, Lewisburg Area High School; 2. Hope Kaszuba, Lewisburg Area High School; 3. Morgan Strieby, Lewisburg Area High School; and honorable mentions, Megan Santanen and Max Hollenbach, Lewisburg Area High School.
• Snyder County: 1. Kiersten Mast, SUN Area Technical Institute; 2. Danielle Malone, SUN Area Technical Institute.
Two special awards were also presented from the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. Recipients were: Kiersten Mast, SUN Area Technical Institute; and Kelsey Persons, Selinsgrove Area High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.