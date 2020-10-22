LEWISBURG — Tyler S. Bean-Dowell, 30, of Millmont, recently entered a guilty plea in Union County Court to a single count of felony aggravated assault by vehicle.
Bean-Dowell left the scene of an accident April 21 along Red Ridge Road near Mifflinburg. Troopers said Bean-Dowell struck a bicycle and rear carrier, injuring the rider and passenger in the rear carrier.
The rider, Abigail Martin, 23, sustained injuries and was hospitalized for a time at Geisinger Medical Center. Her child in the carrier, then 11 months old, was in critical condition after reportedly being struck by the 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Bean-Dowell. He reportedly attempted to overtake the bicycle and carrier.
Troopers linked evidence at the scene to the damaged vehicle found at the Bean-Dowell household. Video was also obtained in the investigation that led to the driver's arrest.
A second felony count and three felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury were dismissed.
