HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania recently welcomed six new members to the following GSHPA Committees: Board Development, Fund Development, Property, and Strategic Planning.
The new members are:
Liz DiLullo Brown, Strategic Planning Committee. A Union County resident, she was named Little League senior vice president and chief marketing officer in November 2018. She joined Little League International in 2009 and since then has been leading the Marketing and Communication departments. She and her husband reside in Lewisburg with their two children.
Cody Cogan, Property Committee. A Centre County resident, Cogan is the managing principal and co-founder of Endeavor Professional Services.
Liz Dellinger, Fund Development Committee. A York County resident, she is the director of Treasury Management at Traditions Bank.
Sarah Doyle, Property Committee. A York County resident, she is an attorney with Stock and Leader Attorneys at Law
Tena Maurer, Board Development Committee. A Schuylkill County resident, she is the associate vice president for Human Resources at Bloomsburg University.
Ami Zumkhawala-Cook, Strategic Planning Committee. A Cumberland County resident, she serves as the director of operations and program development at the Penn State Health Children's Hospital.
