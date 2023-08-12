LEWISBURG — The Little League World Series hosted each August in Lycoming County has a ripple effect on the economy across the region.
With the first games slated for Wednesday, excitement for the series is building across the region. In the tri-county area which encompasses Northumberland Union and Snyder counties, the series is estimated to have a multi-million dollar impact.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, estimates the series brings in at least $1.8 million to the three-county region.
"That's a very conservative number," Miller stressed.
Primarily, Miller said the businesses in the Susquehanna River Valley which benefit from the series are hotels, restaurants and gas stations.
"We definitely do an overflow business," Miller said, adding that there's an even greater impact on Lycoming County.
"The hotels in Lewisburg, down to Shamokin Dam, usually accommodate the team (family members) and fans," he said.
As of Thursday morning, he said there were still some hotel rooms available in the Susquehanna River Valley.
"The interesting thing right now, in a post-COVID world... people book (hotel rooms) later than sooner," Miller explained. "The pattern we're seeing is the hotels seem to fill up closer to the dates (of events)."
He expects most of the rooms in the region to fill in the coming days, for the series.
"In a sporting event like Little League, where you have that last-minute decision of which teams (are playing in the series), that definitely reflects the mindset that (hotel rooms) fill up very quickly right before the event," Miller said.
He also noted that those who visit the region for the series don't just purchase stays in hotel rooms.
"People are not only paying for rooms, they are getting gas in the area, grabbing a bite to eat before and after (the games)," Miller said.
Businesses in the Susquehanna River Valley eagerly anticipate the start of the series, each year, Miller said.
"It's always been a tradition, with the overflow hotels and everybody close to Williamsport, being so excited because they know the business is going to come in," Miller said. "There's a huge amount of overflow in our area, since we're a half-hour south (of South Williamsport)."
