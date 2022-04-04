U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus Middle District of Pennsylvania
ALLENWOOD — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary, Allenwood, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for possessing a weapon while in prison.
Ellis Gene Battle Jr., 42, was sentenced as the result of a Jan. 31, 2020, incident in which he was found to be fighting with a fellow inmate. Authorities said Battle disregarded commands to stop, then ran to his cell, where a 7.5-inch piece of sharpened metal was found.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — David Pursel, 73, of Danville, sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 12:42 a.m. April 1 at the intersection of Purple Heart Highway and Potts Grove Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Pursel was traveling southbound on Potts Grove Road, when it traveled through the intersection, without clearance, and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado being driven westbound on Purple Heart Highway by Jason Miller, 42, of Danville.
Miller was not injured. Troopers said Pursel was trapped in the vehicle, extricated by members of the Liberty Township Fire Department and transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
State Police at Selinsgrove Possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — Landon Snyder, 32, of Penns Creek has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:31 p.m. March 30 in the 2800 block of North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Corey Henry, 34, of Middleburg, was charged after allegedly stealing lottery tickets valued at $150 from Debby Straub, 66, of Beavertown.
The alleged theft occurred at 12:05 p.m. March 22 at 9082 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a Catalytic converter, valued at $400, from a 2017 Kia Sorento owned by an unidentified 58-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 6:30 p.m. March 29 and 6 p.m. March 31 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The unauthorized use of a Northumberland National Bank debit card was reported to troopers.
The use occurred between noon Sept. 27 and noon Nov. 19 at 8250 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Troopers released no further details on the incident, but noted an investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an 18-year-old McAlisterville man posted private photos of an 18-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman on Snapchat.
The incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. March 27 along Wagner Hill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Jersey Shore woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:49 p.m. March 29 along Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a trailer hitched to a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Daniel Fisher, 55, of New Columbia, came unhitched and struck a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Tabitha Stover, of Jersey Shore.
Fisher, who allegedly fled the scene, was cited with accidents involving personal injury, Stover was transported to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital for treatment of injuries.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:29 p.m. March 29 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Steven Temple, 64, was transported to UPMC Williamsport after troopers said a 2001 Mazda he was driving went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.
Temple was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Carrying a concealed firearm
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Three New York men were charged with carrying a loaded handgun, and possessing drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:06 a.m. March 27 along Route 15/Montgomery Pike, South Williamsport.
The following were charged: Marquis Reed, 39, of Rochester, N.Y.; Dewayne Rose, 41, of Geneseo, N.Y.; and Richard Collinge, 18, of Rochester, N.Y.
Drug possession
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Swank, 40, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 8:24 p.m. April 1 in the 1800 block of Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Two people were charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at 10:19 p.m. March 30 at Memorial Avenue and Rose Street, Williamsport.
Nicole Diaz, 39, of Williamsport, and Rosheena Walker, 34, of Muncy, were charged.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Kevin Crain, 33, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers investigated a report of a domestic violence incident, at 8:40 p.m. March 25 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified 34-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as a victim.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 21-year-old Williamsport man reported someone accessing his Amazon account and attempting to purchase $1,045 worth of items.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 along Saint Davids Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
