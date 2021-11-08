HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) was recognized by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) as a Guardian of Small Business for his voting record in support of key small business issues during the 2019-20 legislative session.
“Small businesses drive the commonwealth’s economy, and we recently witnessed what can happen if they’re prevented from doing business,” Sen. Yaw said. “They truly impact not just our economy, but also the availability of goods and services. The COVID-19 response was a grave reminder of how critical it is for all of us to support small businesses, and I am grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity to do that in a meaningful way.”
Yaw prioritized employers in the wake of the pandemic, supporting legislation that would provide for limited, temporary and targeted COVID-19 liability protection for businesses that have attempted to comply with confusing and ever-changing state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Yaw also has been a vocal opponent to Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and has shepherded the state’s disapproval resolution forward through the legislative process.
“RGGI will significantly raise electric rates for residents and businesses, and will certainly impact our most vulnerable populations such as low-income and seniors,” Yaw said. “If ever there was a regressive tax, RGGI most certainly is it.”
Since 1943, NFIB has advocated on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners.
