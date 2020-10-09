Overall, I must applaud NASCAR for the changes it has made to the 2021 schedule. I’ve always enjoyed when new tracks come onto any racing schedule, and the new year will offer a plethora of new venues for NASCAR’s top series.
That said, I am a bit disappointed to see so many road course races starting to creep onto the schedule, at the expense of some fine oval tracks.
The biggest disappointment is that NASCAR has scrapped one of its crown jewel races — the Brickyard 400 — in favor of racing on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Although some of the track’s races have been real stinkers in recent years, the Brickyard 400 was one of the series biggest and best attended races throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s. The allure of winning a race on the oval at Indianapolis is much stronger than the possibility of winning a race on the track’s infield road course.
As someone who has attended the Brickyard 400 — the year Tony Stewart claimed his biggest career victory in front of more than 100,000 fans — I’m sad stock cars will no longer be racing on the oval at Indianapolis. I have a feeling this is the beginning of the end of NASCAR’s top series competing in “the circle city.”
I must also question the series move to racing on the road course in Austin, Texas, an event to be promoted by Speedway Motorsports.
The track in Austin has struggled to draw a decent crowd for any series that’s raced there other than Formula 1. NASCAR’s going to look really bad competing at a nearly empty venue which is filled to capacity when Formula 1 races there.
Although it is a big risk for Speedway Motorsports to promote an automobile race at that facility, the company may have pulled off the coup of the decade by convincing NASCAR to hold a dirt track race at its concrete oval in Bristol, Tenn.
Speedway Motorsports has long been an innovative company, offering new ideas for races to keep fans interested in the sport. Although I would’ve rather seen NASCAR’s top series race on one of the country’s traditional dirt tracks, it’s a brilliant move to cover Bristol’s concrete with dirt to host NASCAR’s top series. There are virtually no natural dirt facilities that have the infrastructure in place to immediately host NASCAR’s top series.
Interest in the Bristol spring race has been dropping for years, so it’s absolutely brilliant to hold the first NASCAR Cup dirt track race in 50 years at the facility. If COVID-19 guidelines allow, I wouldn’t be surprised if the track is filled to capacity for one of the most anticipated races of the year.
Speedway Motorsports is also moving NASCAR’s All-Star race to the Texas Motor Speedway. After the race was held in Bristol this past year — moved there from being at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for years — I hope this is the beginning of a trend of moving the race to a different venue each season.
Although it will be interesting to see NASCAR compete on the road course in Elk Hart Lake, Wisc., on July 4, stock cars belong on the high banks at Daytona on Independence weekend. It’s time for NASCAR bring stock cars back to Daytona on July 4, and not race at the track in late August.
While I am somewhat disappointed with NASCAR’s move to more road courses, I am deeply disappointed with the 2021 IndyCar schedule, which has only three ovals.
I’m going to give the IndyCar series a “pass” for 2021, as I’m sure the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in deciding which tracks the series may be able to race at in 2021.
I also expect that due to the pandemic the IndyCar schedule will go through more changes as the new year begins.
With NASCAR dumping the Kentucky Speedway, that venue would be well positioned to host an IndyCar race as it has hosted open wheel races in the past. The Michigan Speedway would also be a good venue for the series to explore as that track has lost one of its NASCAR weekends. My fingers are still crossed that IndyCars may also one day return to Pocono.
