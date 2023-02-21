LEWISBURG — A musical which debuted on Broadway in 1950 — and ran for 1,200 performances — is about to get students at the Lewisburg Area High School “moving and grooving.”
“Guys and Dolls” will be staged at 7 p.m. March 2-3 and 2 and 7 p.m. March 4 in the high school auditorium.
“This particular group of students have never done a dance-heavy show,” Director Sarah Tiede explained. “I wanted to pick something that would really get them moving. They also performed an emotionally heavy show last year, so I wanted something light that also highlighted a lot of talented singers and really strong chorus members. Golden-era shows are perfect to highlight a strong chorus and talented leads.”
The students have been practicing for several months.
“We held auditions right before Thanksgiving break and we started rehearsals directly after returning from Thanksgiving,” Tiede said. “We have three packed months, including a week of intense dance bootcamp.”
Tiede said the heavy dance theme has presented some challenges for the students.
“Dance is always a challenge,” she said. “Our choreographer, Alfie Parker, is amazing. He really pushes the kids and gives them intricate dance moves. They are having a wonderful time but have definitely had to put in personal effort to clean up their dances.”
Summer Evans plays Sarah Brown in the musical and said she doesn’t relate too much to her character until after one scene.
“My character is very strict, prim and proper, which I can be but I really relate to her after Havana, when she lets her guard down and falls in love,” Evans said. “I love the Havana scene because I get to dance, it’s so much fun.”
Tiede noted that a number of the students are new to musical productions.
“The kids are such hard workers, and really know how to help each other out,” she said. “Our veteran performers have shown new kids the ropes. There is a lot of group work going on behind the scenes that is student lead, and I love that they are so kind and helpful with each other.”
Naveen Ramsaran, who plays Nathan Detroit, sees the bond that’s being created by the musical.
“I just really enjoy hanging out with everybody and getting to know them and getting close to everyone,” he said.
Many of the cast members have attend state-level chorus festivals, with student Jonah Carey reaching the national chorus level.
Carey said he likes how his character develops during the musical.
“I really enjoy working with my close friends both on and off the set,” he said. “I love the way my character, Sky Masterson, changes throughout the musical from a gangster to being in love with a mission doll.”
“This is a fun, feel good show with great musical numbers, a colorful set, beautiful costumes, and powerhouse singers,” Tiede said. “Audiences of all ages will come out singing the numbers and talking about the voices.”
The cast includes: Jonah Carey as Sky Masterson; Summer Evans as Sarah Brown; Naveen Ramsaran as Nathan Detroit; Audrey Pennington as Adelaide; Rae Morgan as Nicely Nicely Johnson; Liam Shabahang as Benny Southwest; Grace Burckhart as Arvide Abernathy; Ezra Zook at Rusty Charlie; Laura Tranquillo as Big Julie; Daniel Ren as Harry the Horse; Alessandro Perrone as Lt. Brannigan; Taylor Howarth as Angie the Ox; Paul Tranquillo as Joey Baltimore; Erica Haefner as General Cartwright; Jaelyne Taylor as Agatha; Halie Shnyder as Martha; Gabe Newlin as Calvin; Katie Kelley as Mimi; Jenna Binney as Allison; Emily Berge as Vernon; Ella Mirshahi as Ferguson; and Alessandro Perrone as Master of Ceremonies.
The following are members of the Mission band: Summer Evans, Erica Haefner, Jaelyne Taylor, Ian Cavanagh, Halie Shnyder, Ethan Pilling, Nicodemus Charles, Connor Felo, Gabe Newlin and Grace Bruckhart.
The following are Hot Box Girls: Audrey Pennington, Jenna Binney, Ella Mirshahi, Katie Kelley, Clara Graham, Leah Wetzel, Ceili Kisvarday, Orissa Reed, Lucie Gosson-Roy, Audra McIlwaine, Trinity Zinszer, Lindsey Barker and Emily Berge.
The following are Gangsters: Jonah Carney, Rae Morgan, Laura Tranquillo, Liam Shabahang, Mae Haussman, Daniel Ren, Luca Kuhn, Taylor Howarth, Micah Zook, Paul Tranquillo, Tyson Nicholls, Ezra Zook, Justin Sabo, Naveen Ramsaran, Carter Davis, Logan Frantz and Alessandro Perrone.
The following are Tech: Alexy Roseburg, Isaac Sussman, Jacob Weis, Claire Castle, Brynn Sisk, Caroline Scheckter and Koosh Nadkarni.
The following are Run Crew: Maddy Barbella; Timmy Coughlin, Rachel Lavine, Natalie Dewald, Gabriella Rosenburg, Kate Cheville, Kiran Stamm, Hope Kaszuba, Paige Wright, Kiera Breeding, Ellis Reed and Gwynn Rowe.
The following are makeup/costumes: Emma Trupp, Sophia Torrez-Centeno, Kelsey Williams, Alissa Troxell, Cecilia Cuando-James, Angela Doan, Kate Haussman, Gracie Gelnett, Maya Sak and Morgan Strieby.
The following are on the build crew: Ben Cheville, Katie Houtz, Linghan Wan, Rachel Levine, Zainab Shahid, Sonja Johnson and Maya Sak.
