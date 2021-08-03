MILTON — A campaign designed to support athletics, the arts, technical education and wellness within the Milton Area School District is now more than halfway to its $1 million goal.
David Edinger, a former school board member who is now serving as chair of the Milton Area School District Capital Campaign, said more than $600,000 has thus far been raised to support the campaign.
The campaign was formally announced April 1 during a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s $14.1-million project to renovate the district’s athletic stadium and build a wellness and nutrition facility.
According to a media release recently issued by the committee, the campaign is being handled through the Milton Panther Foundation Non-Endowed Fund. It is designed to “provide innovative educational, athletic and artistic programs” in new spaces that will be accessible to the community.
Edinger noted the fund is managed by the Community Giving Foundation of Berwick.
“Campaign priorities encompass state-of-the-art CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs, upgraded performing arts center, improved elementary facilities and playgrounds, a modern athletic complex, and a new nutrition, wellness and fitness center,” the release said. “These benefits will help Milton students and the community to reach their highest potential through educational opportunities, healthier lifestyles and community pride.”
The committee recently announced Poinpoint Federal Credit Union has pledged $125,000 to the campaign, in order to have the wellness and nutrition center bear its name.
In a press release, Pinpoint President and CEO Brenda Raker said her board of directors “overwhelmingly approved” the pledge.
“Pinpoint’s roots are deep in the Milton Area School District,” Raker said. “Originally named Northumberland County Schools Federal Credit Union, (the union was) chartered in 1956 by a small group of teachers who wanted to offer financial services to other teachers.”
She described the contribution is a “perfect partnership” between the credit union and the district.
“It shows the lifelong support the credit union has for the district’s students, and an opportunity to share financial literacy and opportunity for generations of Miltonians to come,” Raker said.
While not a member of the campaign committee, school board Vice President Kevin Fry said he’s been assisting with garnering donations to support the campaign.
Fry said he made the initial contact with Pinpoint Federal Credit Union as well as Milton Savings Bank, which donated funds to purchase the stadium’s scoreboard.
“I got the feeling they wanted to be part of this, and they wanted to give back to the community,” Fry said. “It took quite a bit of time to put it together.
“You need to be a part of the community and you need to give,” he continued. “Every dollar we raise offsets the cost to the taxpayers.”
Edinger said the committee has been working on the campaign for approximately two years, although work did slow in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edinger said he’s appreciative of everyone who has been involved with the campaign, and those supporting it.
“The board, the school board, has been supportive of it, the superintendent has been very supportive of it,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan praised Fry for the time he has spent assisting with the campaign.
“Kevin Fry has been a critical but quiet partner during our fundraising campaign,” she said. “Mr. Fry took it upon himself to reach out to community partners knowing that every gift matters. His relationships in the community have positively impacted our capital campaign efforts.”
Moving forward, Edinger said a team of campaign committee members will be working with teachers and administrators to highlight ways to support the campaign. Donations will also be solicited from the community at large.
Edinger and Fry both noted there are multiple ways in which the community can also give.
“I’d love to get someone to sponsor the concession stand,” Fry said.
Two styles of engraved bricks are available for community members to purchase. The bricks will be placed in a walkway at the entrance to the stadium.
Clay bricks, 4-by-8 inches in size, are available for $110 without a Milton logo, or $116 with a logo. In addition, 8-by-8 inch clay bricks can be purchased for $260 without a logo or $266 with a Milton logo engraved.
The bricks can be engraved to recognize individuals, families or other entities with ties to the school district.
For $1,000, community members can have their names engraved on either auditorium seats or stadium reserved seats.
For $7,000, community members can have their name placed on the plate of a legacy lamppost. Eight of the lampposts will be installed at the stadium complex.
Businesses can also purchase banners which will be hung in the new stadium, at a cost of $2,000 per year, for a five-year period.
Individual contributions to the campaign can also be made.
Although he no longer serves on the school board, Edinger said it was important for him to stay involved with the district. Both he and Fry are Milton graduates.
“I bleed black and orange,” Edinger said. “That’s what I believe in.
“We have an excellent staff, an excellent group of students,” he continued. “I consider (Milton) a leader, especially in the CTE programs.”
Fry said the stadium project is long overdue, as the stadium has had little work done to it since it was first built in 1948.
“The (new) stadium will be used for all sports,” Fry said.
Edinger stressed the campaign is not to just help offset costs associated with the stadium project. In the years to come, a total of $30 million in projects will take place across the district.
Projects include pending renovations to Baugher Elementary School and upgrades to the high school HVAC system, which are currently underway.
Campaign committee member Norm Jones provided a list of foundational donors to the capital campaign. He noted the donors will be recognized in the coming weeks for their contributions.
In addition to Pinpoint, foundational donors, and the amounts pledged, include: The Coup Agency, $25,000; Evangelical Community Hospital, $50,000; Milton Savings Bank, $90,000; Susquehanna Community Bank, $25,000; Moser Farms, $25,000; NRG Controls North, $25,000. Foundational in-kind contributors are Carpetman, $21,260, and Geisinger, $100,000.
In addition to Edinger and Jones, campaign committee members include Keegan, Athletic Director Rod Harris, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, school board member Brett Hosterman, along with community members Sharon Adami, Chris Coup, Jeff Coup and Rick Coup.
Elementary school teacher ambassadors to the campaign are: Mary DeLong, Ann Trudnak and Paula Cooper.
Middle and high school teacher ambassadors to the campaign are: Aaron Slusser, Tia Dreckman, Sue VanKirk, Pam Bailey and Rebel Scoggins.
Both Fry and Edinger said they are willing to meet with any individual or business considering supporting the campaign.
Fry can be reached via email at kevinrfry@gmail.com. Edinger can be reached by phone at 570-568-3245.
For more information on the capital campaign, and the various ways to contribute, visit miltonsd.org/legacy.
