SUNBURY — Slade Shreck has announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket for Northumberland County Commissioner.
Shreck was born and raised in Sunbury and graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1979. He resides in Sunbury and is the father of one son.
He is a current director on the Shikellamy school board, where he has served numerous terms over the past 23 years. During this time, he has gained experience in budgeting, negotiation and policy development. He also holds the office of secretary for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit board.
Shreck is also active in Sunbury Revitalization Inc., where he serves as president, board member of Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation, board member of Sunbury Parks and Recreation, and board member of Susquehanna Education Foundation. He also serves as Administrator for Sunbury Moose Lodge 181.
