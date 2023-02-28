SUNBURY — Slade Shreck has announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket for Northumberland County Commissioner.

Shreck was born and raised in Sunbury and graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1979. He resides in Sunbury and is the father of one son.

