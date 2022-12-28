EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A felony count of sexual abuse of children has been filed against a former Bucknell University student previously charged with 44 counts of invasion of privacy.

Matthew Nowell, 21, of White House Station, N.J., was charged this week in the office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg with the sexual abuse charge.

