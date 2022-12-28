EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A felony count of sexual abuse of children has been filed against a former Bucknell University student previously charged with 44 counts of invasion of privacy.
Matthew Nowell, 21, of White House Station, N.J., was charged this week in the office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg with the sexual abuse charge.
According to court documents, videos 175 sexually explicit videos were allegedly found to be on a computer owned by Nowell. Police allege the videos portray 14 children under 18 who are either nude or involved in sexually explicit activities.
The prior invasion of privacy charges against Nowell were filed after he allegedly installed hidden cameras in a bathroom on campus, and an on-campus club where he worked as student manager.
Bucknell officials were allegedly alerted to Nowell's actions after New Jersey police allegedly reported finding child pornography on a computer belonging to him there.
Nowell was arraigned on the latest charge before Rowe and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. A formal arraignment has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6 before Judge Lori Hackenberg.
He is also scheduled to appear before Hackenberg at that time for a formal arraignment on the invasion of privacy charges.
