SUNBURY — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension, will soon be offered again.
The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p .m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Penn State Extension Northumberland County, 443 Plum Creek Rd., Sunbury.
The exam will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
In-person training, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 70% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate which is valid for five years.
A course fee covers the cost of the most recent ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and materials.
Organizers also noted the TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course helps food service managers, chefs, caterers, cooks, health officials and inspectors prepare to take an exam, such as ServSafe which meets regulatory guidelines for a certified food protection manager.
The online portion can be taken anytime, but the exam is in person and proctored at a scheduled location. After completing the online course and passing the multiple-choice, proctored exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a Food Protection Manager Certificate, which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) requirement for food safety certification. This certification is valid for five years.
The online course is self-paced, can be started anytime throughout the year and must be completed within 180 days of enrollment. Regional PDA offices have more information about the need for certification.
Penn State Extension will follow applicable state and local restrictions and Penn State COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of an event regarding masking, social distancing and facility capacity limits.
Registration for either course may be completed at extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2022. To attend the in-person ServSafe course and exam in Crawford County, participants should register by Tuesday, Aug, 2.
