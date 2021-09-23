MILTON — Milton Harvest Festival parade winners have been announced.

The following awards were presented:

• Arrowhead Float Award Best Overall Float: VFW/Milton American Legion.

• Youth Group: 1. Piglet the Duck, Donna Devine; 2. Milton AYSO.

• Commercial and Retail: 1. Milton Savings Bank; 2. Breaking Bread; 3. Watsontown Trucking.

• Church Groups: 1. St. Paul's UCC.

• Clubs and organizations: 1. UFCW Local 38; 2. Milton Area School District Career and Technical Education; 3. Class of 1971.

Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.