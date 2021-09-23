MILTON — Milton Harvest Festival parade winners have been announced.
The following awards were presented:
• Arrowhead Float Award Best Overall Float: VFW/Milton American Legion.
• Youth Group: 1. Piglet the Duck, Donna Devine; 2. Milton AYSO.
• Commercial and Retail: 1. Milton Savings Bank; 2. Breaking Bread; 3. Watsontown Trucking.
• Church Groups: 1. St. Paul's UCC.
• Clubs and organizations: 1. UFCW Local 38; 2. Milton Area School District Career and Technical Education; 3. Class of 1971.
