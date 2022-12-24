SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam and Williamsport are among 12 locations across Pennsylvania where PPL Electric Utilities will be operating warming stations today.

Locally, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at: Hampton Inn-Selinsgrove, 3 Stetler Ave., Routes 11 and 15, Shamokin Dam; and Genetti Hotel, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

