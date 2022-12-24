SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam and Williamsport are among 12 locations across Pennsylvania where PPL Electric Utilities will be operating warming stations today.
Locally, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at: Hampton Inn-Selinsgrove, 3 Stetler Ave., Routes 11 and 15, Shamokin Dam; and Genetti Hotel, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
"This is a large storm, and there are power outages," a PPL press release stated. "We’re responding, and our crews will be working around the clock – as safely and quickly as possible – to restore every customer who is impacted. We’ve also called on our peer utilities for support from out of state. We have more than 2,000 utility workers supporting our restoration efforts."
The release stated that the centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee, and water for any customer who loses power during the storm.
The centers will open again Sunday, if needed.
Centers have also been opened in Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg, Scranton, Lancaster, Ephrata, Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem and Pine Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.