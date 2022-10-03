LEWISBURG — A charge related to possession of a firearm filed against a woman accused of poisoning her husband in 2018 will be heard separate from her trial on homicide charges.

Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson explained that a motion heard Monday was to have a charge of  possession of a firearm prohibited to be tried along with the homicide charges at Myrle Miller's upcoming trial. 

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.