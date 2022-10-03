LEWISBURG — A charge related to possession of a firearm filed against a woman accused of poisoning her husband in 2018 will be heard separate from her trial on homicide charges.
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson explained that a motion heard Monday was to have a charge of possession of a firearm prohibited to be tried along with the homicide charges at Myrle Miller's upcoming trial.
Johnson said the charge stems from Miller allegedly taking possession of her late husband's firearm following his death. The firearm charge was filed in Snyder County, which he said should be consolidated and handled during her upcoming murder trial.
Judge Michael H. Sholley, however, denied the motion to have the charge heard at Miller's upcoming murder trial. Sholley instead chose to have a hearing on the gun-related charge following her homicide trial.
Miller, 76, of Winfield, was charged in May 2021 with the alleged poisoning death of John W. Nichols, 77, in 2018. Miller is also accused of fraud insurance theft amid allegations that she took thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.
Miller has been held without bail since her arrest.
Jury selection for her trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Lori Hackenberg.
