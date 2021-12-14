WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania 2022 dog licenses are now on sale.
Dog owners who need to purchase 2022 dog licenses may do so at the Lycoming County Treasurer’s, office located at 33 West Third Street, Williamsport.
State law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.
The Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, will also have licenses available.
For more information, call the Lycoming County Treasurer’s office at 570-327-2248.
