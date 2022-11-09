PITTSTON — WVIA Radio and The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic have announced a joint celebration of their respective 50th anniversaries.

The philharmonic and WVIA will mark the occasion by collectively commissioning and presenting the world-premiere of Palma, a fable for narrator, young string players, young chorus, and symphonic orchestra with music by Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia. The event will take place at the Scranton Cultural Center in November 2023.

