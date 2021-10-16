EAGLES MERE — A cool, drizzly, breezy morning had me rethinking my decision to spend time kayaking on one of many local waterways.
The gray skies and light drizzle weren’t exactly lifting the spirit as I shoved off from the banks of Hunters Lake in Sullivan County. The colors were great, but not as explosive as they would have been with a sunny, or even partly sunny sky.
But then, as I rowed across the lake into a light breeze, I saw when I immediately recognized to be a blue heron tucked into a cove on the east side of the lake. As I continued to row, as is the tendency of this unique bird, the heron took flight toward the other side of the lake. Soon enough, though, another heron came into view, and another.
Spirits lifted, I continued the slow pace along the edge of the lake and largely away from the breeze that was causing somewhat choppy waters. The colors of the fall leaves definitely popped and the reflection seen in coves shielded from the breeze was quite impressive.
Having reached the southern edge of the lake, it was across to the west side and soon enough, more herons. A pair took flight before I even saw them tucked behind a fallen tree. Then, as the kayak made a slight turn toward the bank and into another cove, another heron was standing at 10 o’clock. This time, the tall fowl seemed content to let me pass by without taking flight.
The reds and oranges were a bit more prominent as I powered the kayak back toward the boat launch. In the distance something caught my eye and then my suspicions were confirmed.
A bald eagle swooped from a towering hemlock and dove into the water, retrieving a trout and continued just inches above the water to the other side of the lake, where it claimed its spot on a large limb and began tearing into its catch.
Hoping for a closer look, I made a turn toward the bank and slowly crept closer, a few strokes at a time. As the kayak coasted closer and closer, it was clear the majestic bird had no desire to flee. So I kept inching closer.
It was one of those experiences that will never be forgotten. One of Mother Nature’s once-endangered treasures, now thriving locally, was sitting just above me enjoying its morning’s work. Content with having me watch, the bald eagle was impressively digging into the catch, its beak and white features peppered with specks of the pink flesh.
After finishing off its catch, the eagle stood facing me for a few moments before taking flight once again and soaring across the lake to the perch atop the mighty hemlock, undoubtedly pleased with the perch’s view of the shallows along the bank of the lake.
Hunters Lake is one of several local lakes in state parks, state forests or other areas owned or managed by the state. The Fish and Boat Commission manages the state-owned Hunters Lake, and routinely stocks it with fish. Boaters and kayakers are welcome on the 117-acre lake located along Brunnerdale Road, just off Route 42 in Sullivan County. It is near Eagles Mere and Worlds End State Park.
Nesting bald eagles can also be seen along the banks of the 45-acre Little Pine Lake at Little Pine State Park near Waterville in Lycoming County. Other lakes you can visit to take advantage of the fall colors, wildlife and opportunities to get out onto the water include RB Winter State Park, Klines and McWilliams reservoirs in the Roaring Creek Tract of Weiser State Forest, Columbia and Northumberland counties. Valid launch permits are required and limitations on motors can be expected at some waterways.
Kayakers have many other opportunities as well, including the numerous launches along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and the main branch. For more information, a good place to start is with the Fish and Boat Commission, https://www.fishandboat.com/Pages/default.aspx.
