LEWISBURG — Individuals claiming to represent candidates, political parties, and outside interest groups are currently contacting Lycoming County residents by phone and text message to solicit personal and financial information.
These individuals may offer to help individuals register to vote or apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot by phone or text message. They may request personal or financial information such as a date of birth, driver’s license number, or Social Security number.
Personal or financial information should be be provided by phone or by text for voting purposes. It is not permissible to register to vote, apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot, or cast a ballot by phone call or text in Pennsylvania.
If you wish to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election, do not trust information provided by phone, text or social media by people or organizations you do not know.
