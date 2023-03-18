MILTON — Consumer confidence in the banking industry was shaken by the March 3 failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
“They had been without a risk officer for a long period of time, and the risk officer should be the person who is monitoring interest rate risk and liquidity risk,” said Robert Crane, president and CEO of Milton Savings Bank, of the California bank.
In the banking world, a chief risk officer is in charge of monitoring, identifying, analyzing, and mitigating potential risks, both within the bank and the larger financial market.
“We have a committee that comprises management and some board members that regularly meet to assess those risks. I’m involved with that committee and so is our controller. We also have a consultant that we use,” said Crane. “That’s something that even a community bank does on a quarterly basis, and more frequently when needed.”
An emerging federal probe is focusing on the fact that SVB didn’t have a chief risk officer for eight months, though there were also other factors that contributed to the bank’s failure.
“They also had significant concentrations of customers in one industry, tech,” explained Crane. “If the industry has difficulties, then a significant portion of your deposit base will have difficulties.”
SVB was also somewhat of a statistical outlier, in that roughly 93% of its domestic deposits were uninsured while, at most banks, about half of deposits are uninsured.
“We are predominantly a consumer bank. The majority of our customers’ balances are within the FDIC limit,” said Crane.
Inflation has also impacted banks nationwide.
“One thing that has affected all banks is the inflation that the country is facing. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates,” added Crane. “Continually increasing interest rates has had a negative effect on investment security. For banks that don’t have significant sources of liquidity, that can be a problem.”
And it was a problem for SVB which had, for over a decade, benefited from “zero money” interest rates attached to investments from tech venture capital firms. When interest rates rose sharply last year, SVB found itself having to sell off long term bonds at a loss. This essentially triggered a panic among depositors, leading to a rush of withdrawals, known as a bank run. Ultimately, SVB found itself facing a liquidity crisis.
“It’s important for banks to maintain and measure their interest rate risks on a regular basis, and to monitor that so that there are no surprises. Banks should be aware of their assets and liabilities,” said Crane. " We (Milton Savings Bank) have significant sources of liquidity. We have the resources to meet our customers' needs.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
