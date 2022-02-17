MIFFLINBURG — Virtually all of the 30 or so residents who met Wednesday night at the Mifflinburg Borough Office building hoped the future of the Mifflinburg Community Pool was a bright one.
Among them were parents who said their children “lived” there in the summer, others who said their kids took swimming lessons at the pool and still others who simply dreaded the idea that an important part of the community could be in jeopardy of closing.
The meeting was led by Matt Wagner, Mifflinburg Borough Council vice president, and Ellie Kreisher, East Ward council representative. Margaret Metzger, borough manager, and Rob Rowe, borough project manager/supervisor, explained the situation or took questions.
Kreisher stressed there would be no immediate decision regarding the pool and the borough would do everything it could to ensure it would open in May.
Wagner said the pool was run as a community service and budgeted to operate at a projected deficit of about $60,000. Kreisher added that attracting pool help at an hourly rate which was both competitive and cost-effective was also a challenge.
Like many community pools in the area, Mifflinburg’s was built 60 or more years ago. It was renovated in the 1990s. Wagner said in the time since the pool was built, many homes now have backyard pools of their own.
Rowe said the pool has some structural challenges due to its age and other challenges which have emerged in the time since it was built. Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was among challenges which would have to be addressed if the pool was to get a facelift.
“You’ve got to look at everything in the building,” Rowe said. “The state obviously requires a certain number of restrooms that will have to be in there. That is probably going to change from what is in there now.”
Rowe speculated that some of the fixtures in the facility have not been upgraded since the 1950s. Among them, sinks which are not ADA compliant. Shower stalls, toilet stalls, changing areas would also need an update, mainly because they are not big enough to meet current requirements.
Rowe showed photos of how areas of the pool have deteriorated, including blocks of the facade which have decayed due to moisture, cupolas atop the building in need of replacement and the 1999 pool covering had rips. He concluded with a list of 13 areas in need of repair or replacement such as plumbing, windows, door jambs and pool markings.
Rowe said grant funding was available and borough council was interested in pursuing it. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has a series of competitive grants. Rowe said the borough first has to provide a feasibility study, ensure a local match of 50% of the grant amount and have a committee be officially formed after the grant is awarded.
“Grants (applications) are due April 6,” Rowe said. “They will not award until the end of the year. So we couldn’t do anything on the feasibility study until 2023, if we get the grant.”
Other eligible DCNR grant money would be available, after application, about two years after that. He added that many of the state’s community pools were in the same shape and faced the same challenges.
Attendees were invited to share their thoughts, which included creative fundraisers, recruiting schools for guards and extending the pool season by building a dome over it. One participant suggested a synthetic ice rink or a plastic-matted ski slope as an attraction if the pool as now configured was not viable.
Sally Rothermel asked if any outlying townships have offered funding for the pool. Metzger said they do not, but non-residents pay a different rate for pool use.
Rothermel later broached the topic of the cost of a comprehensive renovation. While a reliable estimate could not be provided, Rowe and others projected a minimum of $1 million would be required.
Whether the borough could provide an in-kind match for a grant was not an immediate option. Rowe said the borough would have to ante up to pay a consultant to do a feasibility study. In-kind service could be an option if money is available for construction costs.
It was noted that pools were generally only used for lap swim and diving in decades past. Other area pools have apparently added slides and other “water park” features which have made them more attractive.
Wagner and Kreisher noted the next pool committee meeting would be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Mifflinburg Borough Office Building, 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
