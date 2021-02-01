HARRISBURG — Employers may indeed mandate employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
However, Attorney Benjamin Dunlap Jr., maintained some employers may not want to due to the complexity of the issue. Dunlap, from the Harrisburg firm of Nauman, Smith, Shiffler and Hall, addressed the topic online as a guest of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation.
Dunlap said requirements for an employer mandate included that it is job-related and consistent with business necessity such as at a health care facility. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has also determined that COVID-19 is a "direct threat" to health.
Such a mandate would likely be upheld in court provided there were no exemptions granted for religious or health-related issues. Such exemptions also could be tricky and Dunlap recommended documenting as much as possible.
Dunlap explained that an employer who mandates a vaccine could also be liable for damages.
"The vaccines have only been approved for 'emergency use' by the (Food and Drug Administration). The biologic licensing has not been achieved," Dunlap observed. "One of the things that means is the full gamut of testing and seeing if there are any subgroups who may have particular issues with (vaccines), like pregnant people or people with medical conditions, is unknown at this point."
If an employee is required to be vaccinated and gets it on their own, but otherwise wouldn't have, the employer may have a worker's compensation claim on the grounds that it is a work related injury.
In a union shop, where there is a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Dunlap said vaccinations are usually a subject of mandatory bargaining.
"In some CBAs, even a non-mandatory program of vaccination may be subject to bargaining because of what is in the contract," Dunlap said. "Maybe the contract could not require the company to do anything in connection with vaccinations even if it through a voluntary program."
Dunlap advised caution and that employers consult a labor attorney.
The COVID-19 pandemic is new, Dunlap added, and noted there is not a lot of established law covering it.
"We are really looking at law having to do with past epidemics such as the H1N1 epidemic of about 10 years ago," Dunlap said. "It didn't hit the U.S. so hard, but did in other areas of the world."
If it comes down mandating or not mandating a COVID-19 vaccine, Dunlap recommended "strongly encouraging" rather than mandating it.
"There are lots of ways to do that," he said. "You can give (personal time off) that doesn't count against somebody's bank. You can possibly set up vaccination centers or days at a company to make it very easy for people to get it."
Employers could also pay for the vaccine and perhaps reward the employee with a day off if they get it. Educating the employee and letting them make their own decision was preferable to strong-arming.
Not requiring a vaccine could also be problematic for an employer if an employee contracted COVID-19. However, proving the disease was spread on the job would be difficult. It was wiser to maintain measures such as facial covering and safe social distancing.
