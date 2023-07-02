SELINSGROVE — The 36th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was held June 16-17 at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove The theme of this year’s assembly was “Baptized into Christ: United, Supporting, Serving.”
The assembly elected a new vice president, honored their bishop emerita, and passed resolutions establishing a Commission for Congregational Renewal and Vitality and lowering the quorum for assembly. The assembly passed the 2024 budget and Salary, Housing and Health Benefit Guidelines for pastors and deacons.
About 196 lay persons, deacons and pastors who are members of congregations of the synod attended plenary sessions, workshops, conversations, and worship during the two-day event. Bishop Craig A. Miller led the assembly proceedings. During his annual report, Miller talked about his hopes for the synod. Following his report, four breakout groups met to talk about what they had learned so far and reflect on the bishop’s report, especially focusing on how to address current challenges facing the church.
The assembly began with worship and greetings extended from Dr. Jonathan Green, Susquehanna University’s president. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Representative was Rev. Dr. Phil Hirsch, executive director of Christian Community and Leadership. He talked about the challenges of the church today and encouraged the assembly to share their faith with others. Rev. Dr. Gilson Waldkoenig, United Lutheran Seminary, led Bible Studies on the unity of the Spirit and making effort.
Vice President Holly Fry gave her final report in that role, talking about the last four years which included the global pandemic. She praised churches for pivoting and creating new worship experiences online to help keep connected. She and Bishop Miller recognized retired Bishop Barbara J. Collins and announced that Synod Council bestowed on her the title bishop emerita. She was presented with a framed certificate and pectoral cross.
Camp Mount Luther summer staff were installed for their work. Executive Director Chad Hershberger gave a report for the camp which included singing with the staff and announcing plans for the Foundations for the Future capital campaign to raise funds to build a new Maple Village bathhouse and renovate Maple Hall at the camp.
Reports were also given by the PA Council of Churches, Portico Benefit Services, the ELCA Foundation, Campus Ministries, the synod’s candidacy committee, United Lutheran Seminary, PA Church Insurers, and ecumenical partners, including Rabbi Nina Mandel and Bishop Ronald Gainer, retiring bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Resolutions were adopted to establish a Commission for Congregational Renewal and Vitality. That commission will develop a process to accompany struggling congregations with discerning how they can best “Serve God in the World” using the resources, time, and talents they have available. It will talk with them to determine if Holy Closure is a good option, with any proceeds of closing congregations going towards revitalizing ministry elsewhere. In addition, a resolution was adopted to amend the synod constitution to decrease the requirement for a quorum for assembly from 50 percent to 40%.
Rostered leaders with significant ordination anniversaries were honored as well: Rev. Richard Adams (10 years); Rev. Charles Hershberger, Rev. Elisabeth Schuster, Rev. Matthew Schuster, Rev. Ronald Montgomery (15 years); Rev. Chad Hebrink, Rev. David Pennebaker (20 years); Rev. Andrew Weaver, Rev. D. Elinor Allison (25 years); Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker, Rev. MarthaSue Moll, Rev. Peter Bergstresser (30 years); Rev. Erwin Roux, Rev. Paul Kampa, Rev. William Jones (35 years); Rev. Melody Sell (40 years); Rev. John Koons, Rev. Kenneth Longfield, Rev. Nelson Strobert (50 years); Rev. James Park Bricker (55 years); Rev. LeRoy Reitz, Rev. Roy Meyer (60 years); Rev. Charles Heaps, Rev. Robert Logan (65 years); and Rev. Deane Shively (70 years). Recognition of congregations celebrating significant anniversaries included St. Matthew, Shamokin Dam (150 years); St. Paul, Numidia, and St. Peter, Bloomsburg (175 years); First, Mifflinburg (225 years), and Himmel; Rebuck (250 years).
Conference deans and secretaries were installed.
During the closing service on Saturday afternoon, Rev. Philip Tundel, Rev. Thomas Kramm, Rev. James Fladland, Rev. Clinton Chu, Carol Bradford, Carol Main, and Ruth Koble were remembered posthumously for their service to the church. An in-gathering offering was divided between the synod Fund for Leaders and the Lutheran Church in Liberia University Project totaling $1,711.47.
Elected to a four-year term as synod vice president was Noah Roux. He addressed the assembly and asked them to answer the question “What does our Christian faith offer to young people that our secular culture cannot?” Elected to Synod Council were Rev. Richard Adams, Rev. Lisa Barnes, Scott Frost, Barbara Horn, and Gabriel Schaeffer. Elected to the Consultation Committee were Wendelin Davis, Danielle Lauver, and Rev. Erwin Roux. Elected to the Committee on Discipline were Rev. Lisa Barnes, Beverly Hoffman, Rev. Gretchen Johanson, Pam Mausteller and Rev. Ronald Montgomery.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The synod is made up of 117 congregations in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union Counties.
For more information on the synod and its congregations, visit www.uss-elca.org.
