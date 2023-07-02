SELINSGROVE — The 36th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was held June 16-17 at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove The theme of this year’s assembly was “Baptized into Christ: United, Supporting, Serving.”

The assembly elected a new vice president, honored their bishop emerita, and passed resolutions establishing a Commission for Congregational Renewal and Vitality and lowering the quorum for assembly. The assembly passed the 2024 budget and Salary, Housing and Health Benefit Guidelines for pastors and deacons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.