LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will conduct in-person commencement ceremony for members of the Class of 2020 two years after their graduation.
President John Bravman announced that a traditional commencement will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on Malesardi Quadrangle. Class of 2020 graduates participated in Bucknell’s first online commencement in July 2020 after the in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
Commencement for the Class of 2022, is scheduled for 10 a,m, Sunday, May 22, also on the Malesardi Quadrangle.
Additional details are available on the university's commencement website.
