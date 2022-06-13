Kiwanis award scholarships

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Kiwanis recently awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Mifflinburg High School graduates.
The awardees — Jenny Jiang, Griffyn Kresovich, Madison Walter — expressed their gratitude, answered questions from members of the club and talked about their future plans, which ranged from nursing to a possible career in management. All three plan on attending college this fall and will also be working this summer.
Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club exists to support children in communities through funding activities and providing much needed school supplies in the fall and food baskets during the holidays. The decision was also made to fund swimming lessons for Mifflinburg children. Several lifeguards will have to become WSI certified in order to teach the swimming lessons and Mifflinburg Kiwanis will also cover the cost of the certification. The club has a long history of making sure that essential swimming lessons are made available to children who might otherwise not be able to afford them.
One of the biggest fundraisers of every year is the annual June Blueberry Sale, details for which can be acquired by calling or texting 570-847-3996.
