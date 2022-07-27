MILTON — A portion of Route 405 will be closed in West Chillisquaque and Point Townships, Northumberland County, for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township and Ridge Road in Point Township. Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection with the former Route 147.
