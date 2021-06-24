State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury woman was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries after she fell asleep and her vehicle struck the concrete bridge railing along the Veterans Bridge near Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said Courtney M. Vayda, 20, was traveling east in a 2015 Ford Escape when she fell asleep. The vehicle went out of control and struck the concrete bridge railing, then went across the roadway and struck the railing along the west berm. Vayda was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 19-year-old Mount Carmel woman was allegedly under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance when her vehicle was stopped at 8:51 a.m. May 18 along North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Suzuki driven by Sydney Marquardt was stopped for an expired inspection when Marquardt was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 11:14 a.m. June 20 along Beaver Lake Road at Hess Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Aimee M. Pepperman, 32, of Muncy Valley, was traveling west in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle allegedly crossed the double-yellow line and struck an eastbound 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Darwin C. Kepner, 44, of Hughesville. Both drivers were belted.
Pepperman will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
STEWARDSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at 11:30 p.m. June 17 along Pine Hill Road, west of Rausch Road, Stewardson Township, Potter County.
Troopers reported a 2012 Ford Escape driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it left the roadway and hit an embankment. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 10:06 p.m. June 19 along Warren Avenue, north of Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Miguel A. Santos, 23, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2015 Dodge Challenger when went out of control and hit a utility pole, police reported. Santos was belted and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 5:59 p.m. June 22 along Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by an unnamed driver was traveling south when it crossed over the northbound lane and hit a utility pole. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 2:19 p.m. June 18 along Washington Boulevard at River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west when it entered the intersection and was struck by a 2020 Ford Econoline E-450 driven by April J. Marshall, 41, of Jersey Shore, then continued westbound, police reported.
Burglary
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged burglary at 1 p.m. June 19 at a business along Route 405, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 1996 Ford Ranger is possibly involved, police noted. The matter remains under investigation.
Burglary
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Eleven smoke detectors valued at $395.67 and four fire extinguishers valued at $74.68 were allegedly stolen from a 79-year-old woman along Cemetery Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of motor vehicle
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a white 2004 Mercury Mountaineer between 1 p.m. June 20 and 9 p.m. June 22 along Route 15 and Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
The vehicle was broken down on the side of the road due to transmission issues. It has a tan bottom with N.Y. registration KHW-3117. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly applied for unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 55-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:43 a.m. June 21 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain fraudulent unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 43-year-old Montoursville man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 4:21 p.m. June 22 along Walters Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft of jewelry.
The alleged incident was reported at 7 p.m. June 16 along Bittner Park Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WATSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged unemployment claim fraud.
The incident was reported at 11:04 a.m. March 29 along Park Road and victimized a 40-year-old Jersey Shore man, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Ranshaw man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m. May 23 along Old Excelsior Road and Route 901, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
James Carnuccio, 44, was stopped in a Kawasaki ATV (side-by-side) and arrested, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, Timothy Rodriguez, 55, of Coal Township, was arrested for DUI, police noted.
The stop of a 2003 Yamaha occurred at 8:40 p.m. May 27 along East Sunbury and North Franklin streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. Rodriguez was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI/drug possession
KULPMONT — A 28-year-old Kulpmont man was arrested for DUI, possession and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at 6:20 p.m. May 28 in the 900 block of Spruce Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Joseph Staskiel was stopped while traveling in a 2006 Jeep, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Multiple alleged violations led police to stop a 2017 Kia at 11:47 p.m. June 8 along North Fourth and App streets, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Erin McAllister, 52, of Sunbury, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Coal Township woman was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash at 10:42 p.m. June 21 along Route 61, west of Haas Manor Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Daffney K. Walter was traveling north in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban when the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer, police reported. The Suburban then went out of control, struck and embankment and flipped onto its roof. Walter was belted and sustained suspected minor injuries. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Walter was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. June 22 along North Main Street, south of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle struck the rear of a trailer towed by a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Austin M. McNamara, 30, of Depew, N.Y., then turned around and began traveling north, police noted. A description of the vehicle could not be obtained due to darkness.
Death investigation
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Sunbury man who was found unresponsive.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 1:30 and 11:04 a.m. June 20 along Twin Hill Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. When EMS arrived, there were no signs of life. Troopers said the Northumberland County Coroner declared Justin Brosious dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.
Leash law violation
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — William Dangler, 49, of Sunbury, was cited for a leash law violation after troopers responded to a reported dog law violation at 5:30 p.m. June 20 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Laporte Burglary
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP —A window in a cabin was broken, entry made and a .22-caliber rifle stolen, according to police.
Troopers said the break-in occurred between 9 p.m. May 16 and 11 a.m. June at the cabin of a 66-year-old Levittown man along Whisky Run Road, Davidson Township, Sullivan County.
The Marlin semi-automatic rifle had a wooden stock. Also stolen: Milwaukee power tools and hunting items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-946-4610.
State Police at Lamar Theft by deception
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Troopers in Clinton County are warning area residents of a Facebook Marketplace scam.
Scammers used real estate and apartment listings to obtain money through online payment apps. A 57-year-old Mill Hall woman was scammed out of $700, troopers said.
Everyone is asked to be aware of such scams.
