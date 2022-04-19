BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University and the Town of Bloomsburg have announced measures which will be implemented to increase safety and reduce security-related issues associated with the unsanctioned annual spring event known as Block Party.
Bloomsburg University will temporarily restrict overnight guests in the residence halls to one visitor per student for the evenings of Friday, April 22, Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. A professional security firm will assist in managing guest registrations and enhancing front-door security. Parking for these guests will be provided in the blue and the orange parking lots.
Bloomsburg University will prohibit all parking at the Lightstreet Road parking lot and the ATM parking lot. Parking on campus will be restricted to persons attending events on campus. Additionally, temporary parking restrictions will be in effect at the First Street (green) parking lot to permit-holders only from noon Friday, April 22 through noon Sunday, April 24.
Neither the Town of Bloomsburg nor Bloomsburg University endorse the Block Party event, and a large police contingency of both uniformed and plainclothes officers will be present.
Town and university police both have a zero-tolerance policy for all violations during Block Party weekend. Parents and Bloomsburg University will be notified of all arrests, and university students will be subject to discipline for violations under BU’s Student Code of Conduct, as any such violations are.
The Town of Bloomsburg requires permits for social gatherings of 150 or more individuals. Students are reminded they can be held responsible for ordinance and crimes code violations that occur on property they lease or control.
